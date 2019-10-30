Candidate 'formulated plan' to wreck rape trial

Video

A rape victim has claimed a Tory assembly candidate had a "formulated plan" to wreck the trial of her attacker.

Ross England has been suspended by his party after being selected to stand in Vale of Glamorgan.

He was accused by a crown court judge of destroying the trial of James Hackett, who was convicted at a retrial, by claiming he had a casual sexual relationship with the victim.

The victim in the case said: "For him to just blurt that out proves to me that it was a formulated plan that he and whoever else had conjured up to try and derail the trial."