Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dementia: Cuddly device 'makes my mum happy'
HUG may look like a soft toy on the outside - but it has been specially designed to help people with dementia.
Designers at Cardiff Metropolitan University hope it can make people with the disease more comfortable.
The device has a beating heart and speaker that can play somebody with dementia's favourite songs.
It has been successfully trialled at a home in the city and they hope to now produce the HUG commercially.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window