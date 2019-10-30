Video

A teenager on a school trip to New York had the surprise of her life when she met actor Lin-Manuel Miranda in the street and he broke into an impromptu rap about his time in Cardiff.

Eleanor Garvey, 15, was on a trip from Vale of Glamorgan and captured the moment on her phone.

Her dad Michael Garvey tweeted the video, adding: “That's all pretty cool #embarrassingdad”.

The Hamilton creator and star relocated to the city to film a TV adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman's trilogy His Dark Materials.