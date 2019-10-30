Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lin-Manuel Miranda raps about Cardiff for school children
A teenager on a school trip to New York had the surprise of her life when she met actor Lin-Manuel Miranda in the street and he broke into an impromptu rap about his time in Cardiff.
Eleanor Garvey, 15, was on a trip from Vale of Glamorgan and captured the moment on her phone.
Her dad Michael Garvey tweeted the video, adding: “That's all pretty cool #embarrassingdad”.
The Hamilton creator and star relocated to the city to film a TV adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman's trilogy His Dark Materials.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50233181/lin-manuel-miranda-raps-about-cardiff-for-school-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window