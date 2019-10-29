Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election: Mixed views in Cardiff on December poll
The UK is heading for a general election on 12 December after MPs backed the date in Parliament.
In Cardiff the electorate had mixed views over whether going to the polls early was a good idea.
One took the view they had had "enough politics for one lifetime".
But another said he had been waiting "quite a while for it."
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50229511/general-election-mixed-views-in-cardiff-on-december-pollRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window