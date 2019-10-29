Video

Griff Wyatt's family possessions were wrecked when the River Wye flooded his home.

The 48-year-old was attending a funeral when he received a text message warning of rising water levels.

Within six hours water was up to his knees in the kitchen of the house in Skenfrith, Monmouthshire.

"I did light the wood burner because I thought it would dry things out, but the floodwater went in it and put it out," Mr Wyatt said.