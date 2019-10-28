Japanese schoolchildren sing Calon Lan

Video

This is the moment Japanese schoolchildren gave a rendition of Calon Lan during the Rugby World Cup .

In a video shared online, the children from Hiakari Primary School in Kitakyushu can be seen singing and waving Welsh flags.

In a post on Twitter, the International Sports Promotion Division for the city said: "A chorus of Calon Lan by more than 500 pupils of Hiakari Primary School in #Kitakyushu wishing the victory of the Welsh rugby team."