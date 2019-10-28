Woman's walking 'miracle' after a stroke

Media player
Nikki Tomkinson's walking 'miracle' after a stroke
Nikki Tomkinson had a stroke at 53 which is younger than the average age.
She had worked as a civil celebrant in Cardiff, but is not ready to pick up her career again yet.
World-leading research is now helping scientists find new ways of trying to help younger people who have had a stroke get back to work.
The study led by Manchester Metropolitan University found the speed a patient can walk is a major factor in determining how likely they are able to return to the workplace.
