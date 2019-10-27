Rescued: Ferried through the floods by fire crews

Video

A day out with the family turned into a flood rescue ordeal for one family from Monmouthshire.

Aaron Vernon had been with his wife, father-in-law, and six-year-old daughter to the theatre in Bristol.

But while they were away, the River Monnow burst its banks - after up to 100mm (4in) fell across Wales during Friday and Saturday.

Their route home was completely blocked - until members of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service stepped in to lend a hand.