A man who raped a woman in a park in 1991 has been jailed, almost 30 years after the attack.

Anthony Carling, 63, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, dragged the woman into bushes and raped her in Harlequin Field in Roath, Cardiff.

He admitted rape and attempted rape and was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Newport Crown Court on Friday.

His victim said: "This horrendous offence destroyed my life. They say life begins at 40 but my life ended at that age."