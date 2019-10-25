Media player
Buying ecstasy 'as easy as buying sweets'
The UK’s four children’s commissioners have told the BBC they are deeply concerned by the number of young people using cheap Class A drugs.
Carson Price from south Wales was 13 when he died after taking ecstasy.
His mother, Tatum, told the BBC's Hywel Griffiths that her son obtained the drugs "as easily as buying sweets".
25 Oct 2019
