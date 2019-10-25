Media player
MoD criticised after soldier Joshua Hoole's death
The father of a soldier who died after collapsing during a fitness test has said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) needs to improve its communication with grieving families.
Cpl Joshua Hoole died within an hour of collapsing during an annual fitness test in Brecon, Powys, on 19 July 2016.
His death came three years after three Army reservists suffered fatal heat illness during an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons.
His father Phillip Hoole, from Carlisle, invited the MoD to approach him for a "meaningful conversation".
