Farming 'more uncertain than ever'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Farming 'more uncertain than ever'

Farmers and food importers in Wales say delays in finding a trade deal after Brexit could be devastating.

Even if Boris Johnson's current deal gets approved, there could still be years of negotiations to come.

Jeff Gwillim and his daughter produce lamb for export to Europe but hope a trade deal after Brexit will open up new markets.

Economist Edward Jones from Bangor University says after Brexit there could be new opportunities, as the UK gets the power to set tariffs.

  • 28 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Post-Brexit farming funding unknown