Famous names wish Welsh rugby team well
Rugby World Cup: Good luck videos for Wales rugby team

Wales will go head-to-head with South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Well-known figures, including cyclist Geraint Thomas and presenter Carol Vorderman - as well as First Minister Mark Drakeford - have sent messages to the Wales team to wish them luck.

The match will kick off at 09:00 GMT in Yokohama's International Stadium.

  • 25 Oct 2019
