Call for 'locum AMs' to cover maternity leave

Bethan Sayed: Locum AMs should cover maternity leave
Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed wants to see "locum" AMs cover politicians' maternity leave in the Welsh assembly.
The South Wales West AM, who is expecting a child next spring, has written to assembly officials requesting the move, although any change could not be implemented until a new assembly is elected in 2021.
It follows the move by London Labour MP Stella Creasy to advertise for a "locum MP" while she is away from Parliament.
The assembly's remuneration board is currently looking at the issue as part of a wider review of AM allowances.
24 Oct 2019