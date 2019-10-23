Charles wishes Wales luck before South Africa game
Wales v South Africa: Charles meets Wales team in Tokyo

Royal rugby fan the Prince of Wales has visited Tokyo to say hello to the Wales team before Sunday's big game.

He took the opportunity to present new squad member, Cardiff Blues player Owen Lane, with his World Cup cap.

The prince apologised for not being able to the get to the team's semi-final match against South Africa on Sunday.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones presented Prince Charles with a tiny signed shirt.

