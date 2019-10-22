Geraint Thomas receives OBE from Prince William

Media player
Geraint Thomas receives OBE at Buckingham Palace
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has received his OBE at a royal investiture at Buckingham Palace.
Thomas, from Cardiff, was recognised for his services to cycling. It was presented by the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony on Tuesday.
He is the 2018 Tour de France winner and a double Olympic champion.
In December, he was voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
22 Oct 2019
