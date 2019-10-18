Dippy the dinosaur comes to Wales

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dippy the dinosaur comes to National Museum Wales
A famous dinosaur skeleton has been put on display in Wales on its first trip outside London for more than 100 years.
Dippy the diplodocus, cast from a skeleton which was discovered in Wyoming in 1898, has been assembled at the National Museum Wales in Cardiff.
The 292-bone skeleton is 21.3m (70ft) long and will visit other several other museums around the UK as part of a tour from its permanent home at the Natural History Museum in London.
Dippy will remain in Cardiff until 26 January 2020.
18 Oct 2019
