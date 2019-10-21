'Such a big project that's never been done before'

Video

Theatr Clwyd's production of Mold Riots involves a theatre cast of more than 100 community actors.

Four people died in the Flintshire town, 150 years ago, during riots started when an English manager of a colliery brought in English workers and cut Welsh miners' wages.

Maisie Langridge, one of the cast members, said: "It's such a big project. It's never been done in the area before.

"It's just really great to tell the local story of the Mold riots."

The performances start on Monday.