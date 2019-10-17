Boy leaps from train's path to dodge death

Video

Springing from railway track to platform, a boy escaped the path of a train by seconds.

Police warned trains pass by at up to 90mph and anyone on the line is "risking their lives."

British Transport Police released CCTV footage of the near-miss to highlight the risks some rail trespassers take.

Insp Mike Edwards said: "This footage is deeply concerning, quite frankly I am surprised our officers were not called to a fatality that evening – this young man was seconds from tragedy."

The trespasser was spotted with three others on a platform and was seen crossing the tracks.

The incident took place at at Pyle Station, Bridgend, at about 23:17 BST on Tuesday, 8 October.