For more than 1,000 people, the wait for specialist surgery at one hospital feels endless.

They are having to wait for more than a year for procedures at Morriston hospital in Swansea.

Among them is Trish Adams, 55, who has been waiting in pain for more than double the target time of 36 weeks, for a hip operation due to a congenital condition.

"It's appalling they can mess with people's lives like this," she said.

Swansea Bay health board has apologised for the distress caused by such delays to patients.