Are mobile phones in schools a good idea?

Schools are taking different approaches to using mobile phones.

On Anglesey, Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi in Holyhead uses them as a "powerful" educational tool and its head teacher said he had not seen any deterioration in pupil behaviour or wellbeing.

But Llangatwg community school, near Neath, banned phones as there was found to be an "overreliance" on them and affecting children's concentration and communication.

The Welsh Government said mobile phone use was a matter for individual schools.