Struggling owners abandoning pets over costs

Rise in pet owners abandoning animals over costs
The number of pets being abandoned by owners who are struggling financially has risen, a rescue centre has said.
Bridgend Animal Rescue Centre in North Cornelly expects to see a 25% increase this year, with owners unable to afford to keep their animals.
Last year, it rescued 117 animals but in 2018-19 that figure was reached by 1 September.
The centre has also seen a sharp rise in demand for their pet food bank.
15 Oct 2019
