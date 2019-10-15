100 people in search for missing rugby player

Media player
Brooke Morris: 100 people search for missing rugby player
At least 100 people have joined the search for a woman who went missing after a night out.
Brooke Morris, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said the rugby player's disappearance was out of character and that her family were going through a "dreadful ordeal".
15 Oct 2019
