Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes a peek behind the scenes of the new BBC blockbuster bringing Philip Pullman's magical series to the screen.

The star behind the hit musical Hamilton plays hero Lee Scoresby in His Dark Materials and said he fell in love with the books when he first read them.

He also couldn't say no to a bit of theatrical karaoke in Cardiff - where the series has been put together.

His Dark Materials begins on BBC One on 3 November