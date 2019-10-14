Meet paragliding cockapoo Henry

Media player
Meet Gwynedd's paragliding cockapoo Henry
Henry the cockapoo might not be the most conventional paraglider.
But he has been flying above the mountains of north Wales since he was eight months old.
The four-year-old's owners say he also enjoys mountain biking and stand-up paddle-boarding.
Owner Amy Jones, from Gwynedd, said Henry has even been paragliding in the Alps, and gets excited whenever she pulls out his harness.
He has now been invited to attend the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons.
14 Oct 2019
