The Doctor and a bit of Nessa at awards
Video

The Doctor and a bit of Nessa at Bafta Cymru

There were some well known faces on the red carpet at Bafta Cymru in Cardiff.

Ruth Jones, fresh from finishing the Christmas edition of Gavin and Stacey was there to present an award.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker said it was like a work's night out.

Here are some of the highlights.

  • 13 Oct 2019
