'Save Our Steel' march to save 380 jobs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newport Tata workers march to save Orb steelworks
Workers and supporters marched through Newport on Saturday to demonstrate over plans to shut a steelworks employing 380 staff.
Tata Steel said it would cost £50m to upgrade the Orb site to make it competitive.
It announced last month that it was planning to close the site after failing to find a buyer.
The factory makes electrical steel used in power transmission but Tata has said it wants to concentrate on its core steel business.
-
12 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window