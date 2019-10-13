'Insight into closed world' of Olympian athletes

Video

Seven Olympians have signed up to take a course at Swansea University, giving an "insight" into the world of elite athletes.

Students on the sports ethics and integrity masters course include a world record-holding hurdler, and the group has two golds, three silvers and a bronze medal between them.

The athletes are funded through International Olympic Committee bursaries.

Kevin McNamee, professor of applied ethics at the university, said: "They bring an insight into this almost closed world of the elite athlete."