Syrian refugees love their new language - Welsh
Syrian refugees Sara and Shadi have been learning about Welsh culture and have fallen in love with their new language.

They arrived in Cardigan a year ago and described how, despite family members wanting to return home, they want to stay in Ceredigion.

  • 10 Oct 2019
