Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syrian refugee children embrace love of Welsh language
Syrian refugees Sara and Shadi have been learning about Welsh culture and have fallen in love with their new language.
They arrived in Cardigan a year ago and described how, despite family members wanting to return home, they want to stay in Ceredigion.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49994738/syrian-refugee-children-embrace-love-of-welsh-languageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window