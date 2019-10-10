'The first climate change refugees'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sea-threatened Fairbourne residents seek answers

Residents whose village will be "abandoned to the sea" say they could become climate change refugees.

Sea defences at Fairbourne in Gwynedd will stop being maintained from the 2050s.

Residents may have to leave the village before this happens.

Gwynedd council said it has held engagement events to keep residents involved, but does not have a say over some of the decisions affecting them.

  • 10 Oct 2019
Go to next video: The girl inspired by Greta to help the planet