'The first climate change refugees'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sea-threatened Fairbourne residents seek answers
Residents whose village will be "abandoned to the sea" say they could become climate change refugees.
Sea defences at Fairbourne in Gwynedd will stop being maintained from the 2050s.
Residents may have to leave the village before this happens.
Gwynedd council said it has held engagement events to keep residents involved, but does not have a say over some of the decisions affecting them.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window