Staff 'saved' £11m of cars from 'incredible' fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff fire: Showroom staff 'save' £11m of cars
Showroom staff "saved" £11m of cars, including Ferraris, from an "incredible" blaze, according to marketing manager Ian Wood.
Large plumes of black and grey smoke were seen coming from the Freemans Parc industrial estate on Cardiff's Penarth Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Luxury car company Hemmels is near to where the worst smoke was coming from and Mr Wood said there were millions of pounds worth of vehicles in the garage.
-
09 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window