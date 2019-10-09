Blaze sends plume of black smoke over city
Firefighters have been battling a blaze at an industrial area of Cardiff.

Large plumes of black and grey smoke could be seen coming from an industrial estate blaze at Freemans Parc, on the city's Penarth Road.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at about 15:00 BST.

The commercial park houses a number of car dealerships, DIY shops and other businesses.

