Teaching assistants 'invaluable to schools' in Wales
Students will suffer a "demise in standards" if teaching assistant numbers in Wales continue to fall, a head teacher has said.
There are 1,400 fewer teaching assistants than four years ago - a drop of 7.5%.
Jane Jenkins, who is head teacher at Moorland Primary School in Cardiff, said: "This generation of children has been let down by the system."
The Welsh Government said it is investing £24m in "teachers' professional learning" and an extra inset day for training.
09 Oct 2019
