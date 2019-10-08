Video

This is the forgotten footage of The Beatles that survived for 50 years after being stored in a bread tin.

It was found during a house clearance in Cardiff and shows the Fab Four joking around during an interview in 1965.

John Lennon tells an interviewer that Paul McCartney has five children in Swansea and they also break into a rendition of There's No Business Like Show Business.

The lost reels, valued at £10,000, failed to reach their reserve price during an auction on Tuesday.