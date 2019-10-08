Former Australian PM returns to her roots

Video

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard has returned to her roots.

She left Barry with her parents as a child and she was back on Tuesday during a visit to Wales.

"It is always emotional for me to come back to Barry," she said.

She was visiting the street where she lived as a child when she was asked about her advice for young people.

"If anyone had send then, 'you know what, that baby is going to grow up to be a woman who leads a nation', everyone would have guffawed. But it happened," she said.

"It's a way of saying to young people, you know, there are no closed doors.

"It's a long life, full of opportunity. Make the most of them."