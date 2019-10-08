Video

A woman who lost three babies at one hospital said there was "no communication at all and there's no teamwork" in maternity services.

Chrystie Jenkins, 33, of Merthyr Tydfil lost her babies at the town's Prince Charles Hospital.

An independent review panel has now said there was a "very long way to go" before maternity services could be declared safe at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

The panel was appointed after a damning review earlier this year prompted by the death of a number of babies.