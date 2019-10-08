Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cwm Taf maternity services 'have no communication'
A woman who lost three babies at one hospital said there was "no communication at all and there's no teamwork" in maternity services.
Chrystie Jenkins, 33, of Merthyr Tydfil lost her babies at the town's Prince Charles Hospital.
An independent review panel has now said there was a "very long way to go" before maternity services could be declared safe at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.
The panel was appointed after a damning review earlier this year prompted by the death of a number of babies.
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window