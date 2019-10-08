'If you join this madness you will be caught'
'Fatality' warning to illegal off-road bikers in Cardiff

It is only a "matter of time" before someone is killed because of off-road motorbikes being ridden illegally in Cardiff, South Wales Police have said.

The force is asking residents to be its "eyes and ears" in a bid to curb the problem.

It has urged the public to share information and pictures of anti-social bike use so they can identify those illegally riding powerful off-road motorcycles and quad bikes.

