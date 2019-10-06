'Immense, emotional, fantastic but exhausting'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff Half Marathon: Record numbers complete race
It was a day when people of all ages - and costumes - came together to take on gruelling challenge.
A record number of people have taken on the annual Cardiff Half Marathon in glorious conditions.
More than 20,000 runners have completed the 13.1 miles around the Welsh capital.
For the first time in the event's 17-year history, more women than men took up the challenge.
"It's been immense, emotional and fantastic... but exhausting," said one runner at the finish line.
-
06 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window