Adam Price: 'We don't want anyone's charity'

A referendum on Welsh independence will be held by 2030, Plaid Cymru's Adam Price has claimed.

The party leader promised a "decade of transformation" if his party wins the next assembly election.

Speaking at the Plaid Cymru conference in Swansea, he also called for "economic justice" from Westminster.

  • 04 Oct 2019