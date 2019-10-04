'I have nothing to apologise to anybody for'

Video

Anthony O'Sullivan, the former chief executive of Caerphilly council, has been sacked after being suspended on full pay for more than six years.

He was suspended in 2013 amid arguments over pay for senior staff and earned a salary of £137,000 a year since then.

Speaking to the BBC, he said he has "nothing to apologise to anybody for".

He said he will be appealing the decision after councillors dismissed him without notice at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Barbara Jones, the council's interim leader, said: "We regret the amount of time and money that has been spent on this matter, but we had no choice other than to follow the agreed statutory process."