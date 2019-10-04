Media player
Knitting 2,020 jumpers and cardigans for refugees
A woman is leading a challenge to knit 2,020 jumpers and cardigans over the next 12 months to give to child refugees.
Eileen Johnson, 79, from Cardigan, Ceredigion, spends some of her time sitting in the window of a cafe knitting and teaches children who may come in.
More than 100 items have been knitted already through a team of helpers.
The idea for the knitting came from a giant cardigan knitted in 2011 to mark the town's 900th anniversary.
04 Oct 2019
