'Giant bird table' to help save species

Video

With a warning hundreds of wildlife species are at risk in Wales, one Gower farm is helping conservationists turn things around.

The National Trust has transformed fields at Rhossili into more bee and bird-friendly habitats.

The number of bumble bees has already jumped from 2,000 to 250,000 in two years.

It comes as the State of Nature report warns that 666 species of animal, plant or fungi could disappear altogether from Wales.

National Trust area ranger Mark Hipkin shows what they did.