'Giant bird table' to help save species

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Giant bird table' at Rhossili, Gower helps save species
With a warning hundreds of wildlife species are at risk in Wales, one Gower farm is helping conservationists turn things around.
The National Trust has transformed fields at Rhossili into more bee and bird-friendly habitats.
The number of bumble bees has already jumped from 2,000 to 250,000 in two years.
It comes as the State of Nature report warns that 666 species of animal, plant or fungi could disappear altogether from Wales.
National Trust area ranger Mark Hipkin shows what they did.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49925199/giant-bird-table-at-rhossili-gower-helps-save-speciesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window