Video

October is Black History Month in the UK and has been celebrated for nearly 40 years.

When Mo Janneh moved to Cardiff from London 14 years ago he had expectations of what Wales would be like.

But what he did not expect to find was Butetown - "a vibrant multi-cultural community with deep roots" .

Here he explores how south Wales' industrial past attracted people from all over the globe to settle in the docklands of Cardiff leading to the creation of one of the UK's oldest multi-cultural communities.