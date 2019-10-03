Electricity pole explodes in flames

Video

Footage has been shared showing an electricity pole exploding and bursting into flames.

Western Power Distribution said it received reports of a power line down and a fire in Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan at about 22:17 BST on Wednesday.

The company said it was a low voltage incident caused by a faulty pole box, and 20 customers were immediately taken off supply.

A further 63 customers also had their power turned off to allow engineers to carry out repairs, and their electricity was later restored.

Corey Davies, who lives nearby, took video of the pole on fire and was among those evacuated for about 45 minutes as emergency services dealt with the incident.

He said the fire went on for about half an hour, and joked that he "thought bonfire night had come early".

The A4055 Cardiff Road around Eastbrook railway station was closed until 02:00 on Thursday.