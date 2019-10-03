Sex education classes 'may not be appropriate'

Video

Parents are set to lose the right to remove their children from sex and relationship classes.

The Welsh Government plan will be put to an eight-week consultation but already people have been speaking out.

In a previous consultation, 89% of respondents backed the right of parents to take children out of the classes.

Religious groups are among those objecting and they have concerns about what children will be taught.

But Education Minister Kirsty Williams said it was an "anomaly" that pupils could be withdrawn from certain subjects.