How did seal pup end up on clifftop path?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How did seal pup Krill end up on a Pembrokeshire clifftop?
A walker was surprised to stumble across this small seal pup on a coastal path 165ft (50m) up from the sea.
She has been named Krill by her rescuers following her wanderings at Abercastle in Pembrokeshire.
Krill is being nursed back to health at a rescue centre as she is underweight and had suffered puncture wounds on her body, according to the RSPCA.
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49907866/how-did-seal-pup-krill-end-up-on-a-pembrokeshire-clifftopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window