Plaid Cymru conference

Watch live coverage of Plaid Cymru's 2019 autumn conference at Swansea Grand Theatre on Friday 4 October and Saturday 5 October.

This webcast will show proceedings, with a break for lunch and when events are taking place away from the main stage.

It will include English translations of speeches in Welsh - BBC Cymru Fyw will show an untranslated webcast.

