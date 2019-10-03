Plaid Cymru conference
Video

Plaid Cymru's 2019 autumn conference in Swansea

Watch live coverage of Plaid Cymru's 2019 autumn conference at Swansea Grand Theatre on Friday 4 October and Saturday 5 October.

This webcast will show proceedings, with a break for lunch and when events are taking place away from the main stage.

It will include English translations of speeches in Welsh - BBC Cymru Fyw will show an untranslated webcast.

See the BBC News website for the latest political updates.

