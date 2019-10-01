Media player
Cancer treatment's effect on image: 'I almost felt like I didn't know who I was'
A Welsh teenager with cancer says the disease will not dictate how she looks.
Seren Jenkins is part of a UK-wide campaign to help young people battling cancer to overcome concerns about how treatment might affect their image.
The 19-year-old from Blackwood, Caerphilly, has splashed out on coloured wigs after shaving her head.
The Teenage Cancer Trust says appearance is one of the biggest worries patients face, behind survival.
01 Oct 2019
