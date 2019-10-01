Video

A Welsh teenager with cancer says the disease will not dictate how she looks.

Seren Jenkins is part of a UK-wide campaign to help young people battling cancer to overcome concerns about how treatment might affect their image.

The 19-year-old from Blackwood, Caerphilly, has splashed out on coloured wigs after shaving her head.

The Teenage Cancer Trust says appearance is one of the biggest worries patients face, behind survival.