Officers take prisoner off HMP Berwyn roof

Berwyn prison: Riot gear officers take prisoner off roof
Officers wearing riot gear have helped take a prisoner off the roof of HMP Berwyn in Wrexham.
The prisoner had climbed up there on Tuesday afternoon and eyewitnesses described the person taking clothes off at one point.
A raised platform was used to help officers reach the prisoner.
01 Oct 2019
