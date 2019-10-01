Media player
Newtown's clock: 'If tourists don't like it, put in ear plugs'
The Newtown clock has been chiming since 1900 - but it will now be silenced between midnight and 06:00 after complaints from tourists.
Some said it was making it difficult for them to sleep.
But a local said if hotels have to give guests shower gel, they should simply give them ear plugs as well.
01 Oct 2019
